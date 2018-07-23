In pictures: Quarter of a century for Hook Norton beer festival

Beer lovers from across the globe congregated in Hook Norton for the 25th Festival of Fine Ales on Saturday.

Around 2,500 people from all over the UK, as well as France and the USA, made the most of the 117 different beers on offer with an eclectic mix of music and food too.

Organising committee member Gill Begnor thanked the dozens of volunteers who helped make the ‘community event’ happen, all in aid of Bloodwise and local groups.

Beers ranged from a nine per cent ale, among the first to run dry, to a 2.2 per cent lager, and everything in between, as well as ciders, wines and Pimms.

Hook Norton Brewery had ten of its own ales on show too as a big supporter of the festival, storing the ale in perfect conditions to make them taste authentic.

The music varied from Hook Norton Brass Band and The Manchoir to Synthmachine and old rockers The Rooters.

Pete Watkins, who organised the music as well as performing himself, thanked the bands who played and everyone who helped, saying it provided a great mix of tunes for all to enjoy.

There were several stalls at the festival, from the Samaritans volunteers to the playgroup selling temporary tattoos, as well as lots of different places for food and drink, including hog roast, pizza and fish and chips.