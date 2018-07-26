In pictures: Hundreds enjoy fun activities at Banbury Play Day

Hundreds of children and their families enjoyed the range of fun activities in People’s Park for Banbury Play Day today (Thursday, July 26).

Kids could have a go at mountain biking, rock climbing, football as well as painting, reading and sit in a police car in the park, all for free.

There were long queues for the ice cream van in the sweltering heat but the gazebos and trees provided plenty of much-needed shade for picnics and to cool down.

The Sunshine Centre was among the stalls at the event, with storytelling as its activity, and deputy chairman Tracy Rogers thought it was a fantastic day.

“We’re doing storytelling as it promotes the importance of ready to your children and we were kindly donated loads and loads of books so not only can they listen to a story, or come in and look at a book themselves, but they can take a book home with them as well,” she said.

“It’s a fab day, lovely music, and it’s packed.”

Freelance forest school leader Bev James was showing youngsters how to build tents and chairs out of rudimentary items, which she said teaches them valuable skills.

“It’s about engaging the kids with the outdoors, getting them to use cheap materials and things they can find lying around the house and making things to have some fun with, outside, dragging them away from their computers hopefully,” she said.

She added: “There’s lots and lots of activities here for the kids today, which is great, because they’re just going round and doing all sorts of things – and having lots of fun.”