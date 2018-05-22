In Pictures: Hundreds enjoy Brailes’ sunny hills walk

Around £6,000 was raised as more than 1,300 walkers enjoyed the Bank Holiday Monday sun crossing the hills around Brailes.

Even more people came for the annual Three Hills Walk than last year, taking in the rolling countryside of south Warwickshire before a barbecue and refreshments at the village hall.

Around �6,000 was raised as hundreds of people enjoyed the Brailes Three Hills Walk on Bank Holiday Monday (May 7) NNL-180514-114535001

The funds will go towards Brailes Primary School and pavilion funds and organisers were delighted with the turnout and support from volunteers.

One of the organisers Lisa Bryan said: “It went very well, having around 1,300 people was great, it was a fantastic, sunny day.

“We had lots of people come early as it was so hot and the barbecue went well – everybody enjoyed it.”

The sweltering conditions made for some amazing views over the countryside as the walkers trekked over Castle Hill, Brailes Hill and Mine Hill, approximately seven miles.

The barbecue was provided by Paddock Farm Butchery, who Lisa said did a great job. She also thanked the local businesses who sponsored the event, and said the money will help the causes a lot.

Around �6,000 was raised as hundreds of people enjoyed the Brailes Three Hills Walk on Bank Holiday Monday (May 7) NNL-180514-114606001