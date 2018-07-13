In pictures: Huge anti-Trump protest outside Blenheim Palace

US President Donald Trump was given a deafening welcome to Oxfordshire as hundreds of protesters gathered outside Blenheim Palace yesterday (Thursday, July 12).
Families, campaigners and residents came together to show their opposition to the controversial president as he visited the Woodstock stately home for a black-tie dinner.
