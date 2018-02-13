In pictures: Flippers brave gale for Chipping Warden pancake day races

Wet, windy and cold weather did not dampen the spirits of Chipping Warden folk who turned out for the village’s traditional pancake day races this morning (Tuesday, February 13).

Organised for some 30 years by Barbara Bartlett, the races were preceded by coffee – and pancakes – in St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church before the competitions began.

“It was half term this Shrove Tuesday and we had a lot of mums, dads, grandparents and children this year,” she said.

“Even the vicar, Rev Brian Fairbank, took a frying pan and pancake and joined the men’s race. He came third and got a Kit Kat.”

Mrs Bartlett had made 120 pancakes for the event which raised £200 for church funds.

The ladies’ winner received a frying pan while the children’s and men’s race winners were given an Easter Egg.

