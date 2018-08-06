In pictures: Field near Upper Heyford goes up in flames during harvest

Three hectares of land near Upper Heyford went up in flames as farmers were busy harvesting, with nearby homes losing power, on Saturday (August 4).

Four crews from Banbury, Hook Norton, Bicester and Kidlington were called to the field fire at the end of Camp Road at just after 3pm.

Flames several metres tall could be seen over the hedges at the blaze’s height as the fire was fanned by the wind over the dry field.

The fire was affecting the electrical pylons running through the field so power was isolated to nearby properties.

Crews took just over two and a half hours to contain and extinguish the fire using hose-reels, water back packs and beaters as well as a main jet.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook that the fire was caused accidentally during harvesting and farmers helps damp down once the main flames were put out.

The farmers were able to escape to safety and save the combine harvester too.