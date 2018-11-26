In pictures: Festive season off with a bang at Banbury Christmas lights switch-on

The festive season in Banbury got off to a dazzling start as the Christmas lights were switched on with a marvellous fireworks display yesterday (Sunday, November 25).

*CLICK THE LINK ABOVE TO FLICK THROUGH 28 PHOTOS FROM THE DAY*

‘Heroes’ from the emergency services did the honours alongside mayor Shaida Hussain in front of thousands of cheering spectators.

“The lights switch-on is a popular event and once again the crowds turned out in force,” she said.

“It is also an opportunity to highlight local people who are committed to serving the community.

“Most of us have ‘safe’ jobs, but the men and women of the emergency services can be asked to risk their lives in the call of duty.”

The lights’ switch-on is one of Banbury’s biggest annual events and organisers Banbury Town Council made sure there was entertainment for all.

A fairground, seasonal market, Santa’s Grotto, and a marquee with a packed programme of music, dance, choir and pantomime performances gave visitors an afternoon of varied choice.

The main stage outside the town hall hosted entertainment including two local bands – Under the Covers and Skalectrics – and the now-traditional firework display followed the switch-on.

Cllr Hussain added: “The magic of Christmas excites everyone. It is a special atmosphere that thrills young and old. The switch-on is an event that everyone enjoys.”

*CLICK THE LINK ABOVE TO FLICK THROUGH 28 PHOTOS FROM THE DAY*