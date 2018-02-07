In pictures: Classic cars galore in Banbury for vintage Monte Carlo Rally

For the first time since 1962, Banbury was alive with the sound of classic cars engines as the Monte Carlo Rallye Historique made a pit stop.

*Click the link above to see our gallery of pictures from the day*

More than 100 classic cars from the greatest marques in motoring turned Banbury’s Market Place into a petrol heads dream.

The event on Thursday, February 1, began at 10am and an hour later competitors started rolling into town.

Douglas Anderson, co-ordinator of the UK leg of the rally, said:“We chose Banbury because it is located in the centre of the motorsport valley and, given the successful turn out for the Monte Carlo passage, I must say we made the right choice.

“Cherwell District Council’s team have been very enthusiastic to host our checkpoint since I approached them, months ago, and have done a brilliant job pulling together this fantastic event in Banbury.”

Mayor Colin Clarke and Cherwell District Council chairman Cllr Maurice Billington, along with former Top Gear presenter Tony Mason, waved the cars off from 1.30pm.

Cllr Billington, who welcomed the drivers at Banbury Town Hall, said: “The Monte Carlo Rally event has been a great success and I am really glad that residents and visitors have enjoyed it.

“The high attendance, even on a weekday, is an international recognition for Banbury as a key place for motorsport. Residents see this as an asset for the region and are willing to support this sector.

“Therefore, I hope more motor sporting events will consider Banbury as a hosting town.

“I am also amazed at the response of the exhibitors who came with their classic cars helping create the right setting and atmosphere for the Monte Carlo Rally.”

The exhibition started at 10am with cars from among the others Prodrive, Nissan, BGM, Tuthill Porsche, Cropredy Bridge, as well as a number of private owners.

At about 11am the Monte Carlo drivers, who left in the morning from Barnby Moor in Nottinghamshire, started to arrive in Banbury.

They stopped to meet supporters and have a lunch at the town hall before they left from 1.30pm.

