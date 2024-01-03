News you can trust since 1838
Some of the scenes of flooding from around Banbury and nearby villages.

In Pictures: Banbury area battered by strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Henk hits Britain

This photo gallery takes a look at some of the scenes of flooding and wind damage from around Banbury and the nearby villages over the past two days.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:37 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

Storm Henk brought winds of up to 94mph to Britain on Tuesday and resulted in amber alerts being released in the south-western, central, and eastern parts of England.

In Banbury and the nearby villages, heavy rain caused the River Cherwell to overflow, leading to flood warnings for property and roads being put into place in the town and King’s Sutton.

Banbury United's Plant Hire Community Stadium completely submerged by water.

1. Storm Henk

Banbury United's Plant Hire Community Stadium completely submerged by water. Photo: Banbury United

Some appropriate targeted advertisement at Banbury United's waterlogged ground.

2. Storm Henk aftermath

Some appropriate targeted advertisement at Banbury United's waterlogged ground. Photo: Banbury United

The Mill Art Centre in Banbury completely flooded.

3. Storm Henk aftermath

The Mill Art Centre in Banbury completely flooded. Photo: Jim Smith

Workers try their best to drain Spiceball Park Road this morning (Wednesday January 3).

4. Storm Henk aftermath

Workers try their best to drain Spiceball Park Road this morning (Wednesday January 3). Photo: Jim Smith

