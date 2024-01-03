In Pictures: Banbury area battered by strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Henk hits Britain
This photo gallery takes a look at some of the scenes of flooding and wind damage from around Banbury and the nearby villages over the past two days.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:37 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Storm Henk brought winds of up to 94mph to Britain on Tuesday and resulted in amber alerts being released in the south-western, central, and eastern parts of England.
In Banbury and the nearby villages, heavy rain caused the River Cherwell to overflow, leading to flood warnings for property and roads being put into place in the town and King’s Sutton.
1 / 3