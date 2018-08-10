IN PICTURES: African birds take the centre stage at workshop finale in Tysoe

Dancing flamingos, rapping ravens and performing parakeets took to the stage in Tysoe to bring a local author and illustrator’s book to life.

Musa and the Incredibirds Talent Show is the latest from Shirley Cherry. The book is set in The Gambia and teachers the reader about the different types of birds there.

The performance in St Mary’s Church featured 28 young performers aged between four and 11, some older siblings and adults and was the finale to a week-long workshop about the book.

Workshop activities included mask making, learning about African birds, stories, music and dance.

There was also a visit from Fir Tree Falconry, which gave the children the chance to get up close and personal with a harris hawk, a kestrel and two owls.

Joel Smith, nine, said ‘he liked the costumes and the falconry, Eliza Gray, eight, ‘really liked the drama and the arts and crafts’, while Monty Atkinson, four, enjoyed ‘making the masks and looking at the birds.’

A total of £700 has been raised for the African Oyster Trust, a Warwickshire based charity which runs and funds four nurseries and two medical centres in The Gambia.

Rev George Heighton, priest in charge at St Mary’s said: “It was a terrific initiative and I’m delighted the church was able to sponsor the workshop that enabled local children to have a creative start to their summer, and all for a good cause.”

To buy a copy of Shirley’s book, email shirleycherry@gmail.com. She will be signing copies at the Brailes Show tomorrow, Saturday, August 11, and the Tysoe Flower Show on Saturday, August 18.

She hopes to share the story and workshop with schools in Africa to spread the message of conservation and is seeking sponsors.

For more about the African Oyster Trust, visit www.africanoystertrust.co.uk