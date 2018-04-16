IN PICTURES: Adderbury slimmer ready for London marathon after losing 11st

An Adderbury slimming group organiser, who could barely walk before losing weight, will be running the London Marathon after dropping more than 11st.

CLICK THE GALLERY LINK ABOVE OR GALLERY ICON IN THE MAIN IMAGE TO SEE PICTURES.

Jane Hammonds weighed more than 20st before joining Slimming World

Jane Hammonds runs the Slimming World group after the organisation helped her go from weighing more than 20st to less than 13st in under four years.

The 49-year-old from Milton Keynes is taking on the marathon on April 22, with nine other slimmers from the UK and Ireland in aid of Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society.

“I can’t believe I’m running the London marathon. Achieving this dream would never have been possible before losing weight and without Slimming World my life would be very different,” she said.

“It gave me my life back and more. To do something I love for the organisation that helped me achieve my dreams is the cherry on top of my weight-loss journey.

“I’m so much happier and healthier and by losing weight I know I’ve reduced my chances of developing a range of health problems.”

Since her weight loss, Jane has become a keen runner having completed numerous half marathons and the Paris Marathon, but this will be her first one in London.

Supporting the cancer charities is particularly important to Jane after battling with a malignant melanoma herself when she was just 15 – she has also lost friends and family members to the disease.

To sponsor Jane and the Slimming World marathon team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/swlondonmarathonteam2018.

Jane’s Adderbury Slimming World group is open to anyone and is held every Friday at the Adderbury Institute at 9.30am.

For more information or to find your nearest group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk