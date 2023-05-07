Essence of Nature will be at Laing Art Gallery throughout the summer.

Laing Art Gallery, which is located on Newcastle’s New Bridge Street West have announced that they will be launching a brand new exhibition at the end of this month.

Launching on Saturday, May 27 and running all through the summer up until Saturday, October 14 will be their newest exhibition - Essence of Nature: Pre-Raphaelites to British Impressionists.

The exhibition will look at different approaches to British landscape painting from the mid-Victorian era to the 1920s.

Essence of Nature will present around 100 oil and watercolour paintings from leading artists, beginning with the Pre-Raphaelites era of William Holm Hunt (1827 - 1910), John Ruskin (1819 - 1900) and William Dyce (1806 - 1864).

The exhibition will also showcase the work of George Clausen, Wynford Dewhurst, Henry Scott Tuke, Ethel Walker, Phillip Steer and many more.

Julie Milne, Chief Curator of Art Galleries, says: “The depiction of nature has long been an important subject for artists, and the beauty and drama of the natural world is celebrated in this exhibition.

“Exhibition curator Sarah Richardson has brought together a selection of impressive and attractive paintings. The themes vary from the intense attention to detail and ‘truth to nature’ of Pre-Raphaelite art to the vibrancy of British Impressionist artists’ responses to light and colour in landscape.

The subtle effects of atmosphere feature in Rural Naturalist images of working landscapes, while Newlyn Group painters and other coastal artists portray bold and exuberant open-air scenes.

She continued: “The exhibition features many important pictures lent from national and regional collections. The inspiration for the show came from the Laing Art Gallery’s own outstanding collection, and the exhibition allows these significant pictures to be seen in a national context. Additional loans from other Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums’ collections are also included.”

To find out more about the Essence of Nature exhibition or to book tickets, please visit the Laing Art Gallery website.