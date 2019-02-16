Hundreds visit Hanwell Castle to marvel at stars and snowdrops

Heavy rain made the going muddy in the wonderful 17th century gardens at Hanwell Castle last weekend.

But it did not stop over 700 adults and many children and young people enjoying the extraordinary colonies of snowdrops and marvelling at the astronomical telescopes at the Hanwell Community Observatory in the grounds.

Visitors see the largest telescope - picture by Oliver King

Sunday afternoon in particular was bright and sunny and visitors were able to enjoy spectacular aspects of the moon in a cloudless sky through the telescopes.

There was a pop up museum where detail of the history and renovations of the grounds was displayed and many enjoyed tea and cake by a roaring log fire in the castle.