Hundreds of shoeboxes for overseas children thanks to Banburyshire donations

More than 2,000 shoeboxes filled with gifts will be sent to children overseas after donations from across Banburyshire.

Volunteers at The People’s Church spent three weeks checking and packing the boxes and 2,229 will be sent for Operation Christmas Child.

Area coordinator Eunice Harradine said: “I am delighted with the response of residents in the Banbury area again this year and I want to give a massive thank you to everyone who has helped bring this about.

“The gifts show love and bring hope to a child living in difficult circumstances who probably has very little to call his or her own.”

Schools, churches, workplaces and individuals have made up the fun-filled shoeboxes.

After being shipped abroad, they are handed personally to children by the charity’s partners in the receiving countries.

Eunice added: “Although Samaritan’s Purse is a Christian charity, the shoeboxes are given out as an unconditional gift of love, based on need, regardless of the background or religion of the recipient.”

Even though this year’s shoebox appeal has ended locally, donors can still give a shoebox online for £20 including shipping.

The donor can choose from a wide selection of gifts and even include a personal photo and message.

The shoebox will be made up by a volunteer and sent abroad with others. T

For more information, visit shoeboxonline.samaritans-purse.org.uk.

Anyone wishing to be involved next year should contact Eunice on 07710 483902 or by emailing euniceharradine@btinternet.com.