Hundreds of cyclists set for Broughton Castle challenge for all abilities

Hundreds of cyclists will be put through their paces with a variety of routes around the Cotswolds at the Broughton Castle Cycling Sportive.

The sixth annual cycling event will attract riders from across the country to the grounds of Broughton Castle on Sunday, July 8.

Routes vary from a five-mile ride around the castle to a 100-mile ‘monster’ challenge only for the most experienced cyclists.

Organising committee member from Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell, Tony Carney, is looking forward to the event which has raised £50,000 for charity.

“It’s a day for the keen cyclists and for family cyclists. We’ve designed it where the very keen cyclists can do the 100 miles course, less-serious riders can do the 50-mile route, weekend cyclists can do the 20-miler and familes can do the five mile route,” he said.

“So it caters for all abilities and it should be a great day.”

Tony said the event attracts around 700 cyclists on average, with the ones taking on the 100-mile course leaving the castle at around 7am.

A Banbury company which wished to remain anonymous has entered 55 riders and the ‘Wilkins tandem duo’ will be taking on the course once again.

There will be medals for those who complete the courses, as well as a trophy for the quickest team on average.

Serious riders will also be able to track their progress on some of the hills involved in the 100-mile route through the Strava app, including Draycote Climb and Whichford Climb.

Radio Horton will be broadcasting in the castle grounds, commentating on returning riders and providing the entertainment.

This year’s event is in support of charities Cyclists Fighting Cancer and The Children’s Air Ambulance.

For further details and registration visit www.broughtoncastlesportive.co.uk.