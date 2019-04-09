How to help Syrian refugee families coming to Banburyshire

A meeting takes place on Monday to give out more information about the resettlement of Syrian refugee families in the Banbury and Bicester area.

Member Ian Myson of Banbury Amnesty Group said: “The group’s event will give out the latest information and investigate how practical help can be offered to the families.”

Representatives of Connection Support, the agency involved in settling Syrian refugee families under a contract with Cherwell District Council, will be speaking (see connectionsupport.org.uk/helping-syrian-refugees/). The meeting takes place at the Friends’ Meeting House, Horsefair, Banbury starting at 8pm. Contact Ian Myson 01295 720951.