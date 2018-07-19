Housing developers working to move on travellers at Longford Park

A group of travellers pitched up on land at the entrance to Longford Park in Bodicote with the housing developers working with the council to move them on.

Five caravans and associated cars have been parked on the patch of grass off Longford Park Road and A4260 Oxford Road, including next to the children's play area, since around 6pm last night (Wednesday, July 18).

A spokesperson for the Longford Park consortium said: “We can confirm that a group of travellers are currently occupying land at the entrance to our Longford Park development which is jointly owned by Taylor Wimpey, Bovis Homes and Barratt Homes.

"We are liaising with Oxfordshire County Council to take action to ensure that the travellers are moved on from the site as soon as possible.”

Thames Valley Police, whose cars and officers have been at the encampment, said it is a civil matter.