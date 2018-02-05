Hospice cash stolen in Bodicote post office raid

Spirits, scratchcards and two charity tins were stolen in an early morning raid on Bodicote Post office on Saturday.

Police who were nearby were alerted by the shop’s alarm and raced to the scene, only just missing the two - or possibly three - young men responsible as they got away in a silver car.

Postmistress Sally Read said: “I only just missed being there myself as I was on my way to work.

“The police and I missed them by minutes. I’m quite glad I wasn’t there in the shop.”

Mrs Read said the burglars forced the door of the shop in Molyneux Drive to get in.

“They took spirits and pulled the stratchcards off the reels. The cards were immediately cancelled though so they wouldn’t have been able to cash in any winners.

“The charity tins were for Katharine House Hospice and the air ambulance.

“The Katharine House one was absolutely full and Saturday was the day the lady was coming to change it for a new one,” said Mrs Read who runs the post office and shop with her husband Stuart.

The Banbury Guardian is waiting for an update from Thames Valley Police.