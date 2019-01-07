Horton fight will continue in 2019 says campaign chairman in new year’s message

Chairman of Keep the Horton General (KTHG) Keith Strangwood has said the group remains focussed on the fight to return obstetrics to the Horton in his new year’s message.

He said: “Keep the Horton General (KTHG) would like to take this opportunity, as 2019 gets bedded in, to wish everyone a very happy and healthy new year.

“We would like to thank so many people for their support throughout the year. To everyone who has donated funds and goods to the Fighting Fund – thank you. To everyone who supported our fundraisers at their many events throughout the year – thank you.

“To companies and individuals who have provided services and especially those that donated their services – thank you. To Cherwell District Council who for many years have provided us with a meeting room – thank you.

“Last, and most certainly not least, to the brave mums who attended the Horton Health and Overview Scrutiny (HHOSC) meeting in Banbury Town Hall on December 19 and related their distressing child birth experiences to a room full of strangers – thank you. You showed great courage and no-one could fail to be moved by what they heard on that very memorable day.

“KTHG is proud of their association with HHOSC and wish them fortitude in the coming months.

“Appointed by the Secretary of State (SoS) for Health their job is to analyse the whole issue of obstetrics at the Horton. Charged with a difficult challenge we trust in them to make the right decision in September when they report back to the SoS.

“Our message to the people of Banbury is that we remain utterly focussed on doing the right thing for you. We had a presence at the Royal Courts of Justice in December 2017. We heard in September 2018 that we had won the right to appeal the decision taken by Mr Justice Mostyn in January 2018. And so the fight goes on.

“We will only give up this battle when we have secured the best outcome for the people of Banburyshire and Horton General Hospital.”