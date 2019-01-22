Horton children's ward staff make Milosz's birthday special

Milosz Trytko thought he would miss his birthday completely when he was taken to hospital with severe abdominal pain - but he didn't bargain for the inventiveness of the Horton children's ward staff.

The 12-year-old Banbury boy was given a special celebration in a small party with unique hospital 'birthday cards' - cardboard waste bowls saying 'happy birthday' and decorated with inflated surgical gloves.

Milosz stayed in hospital overnight on his birthday

The doctors and nurses also gave Milosz - a year seven pupil at North Oxfordshire Academy - an activity book and pencils.

"The doctors and nurses gave me something to ease the pain and I was sleepy and tired. I was half asleep when a nurse put these things on my bed. It was really nice," he said.

Mum Kasia, a teacher, went on the Banburyshire Info Facebook page and said: "We would like to thank the team at Horton Hospital for a wonderful, amazing birthday party and hand-made presents for our son who needed urgent medical assistance on Thursday - his birthday.

"You have enchanted my son's world like real wizards from Harry Potter. Special thanks to two wonderful nurse-magicians, and an elderly gentleman whose name unfortunately we do not know, for a birthday gift - a flashlight.

Piotr and Milosz Trytko join the Hands Around the Horton demonstration in 2016

"Even the doctors at JR Oxford Hospital who later took over our son's care were impressed. You are fantastic. Bless you."

Dad Piotr Trytko - who works at Aston Martin Lagonda - said: "Milosz was taken in for the second time in two weeks with a serious stomach ache but it was his birthday.

"We had planned a party at home but we had to abandon that. Instead the staff helped him have a small party on the ward. He was released the following evening in time for the weekend and he has been referred to the JR in Oxford for further investigations."

The family joined the 2016 Hands Around The Horton demonstration in favour of retaining acute services in Banbury.

The Trytko family

Mr Trytko said: "Banbury is a quiet big town. More than 60 thousand citizens. We need to have Hospital here to save our families and our children. We are happy about the John Radcliffe but it is too far. Driving at night is not safe. It is dangerous. We have to Save Our Horton."