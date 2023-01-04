Horse rider seriously injured after collision with car in south Warwickshire

A horse rider has been seriously injured after a collision with a car in south Warwickshire.

Sadly, it is believed that the horse had to be put down.

The accident happened on the Tysoe Road near Kineton on Monday morning.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident on Tysoe Road in Kineton at 11.27am yesterday. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews found a car and a horse and its rider had been involved in a collision.

“The horse rider, a woman, was treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff before being taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry with the Air Ambulance medic on board to provide continued care en route. The driver of the car was not injured.”