Hornton May Day celebrations a scorching success

May Day in Hornton was the hottest ever and the traditional celebrations produced a record amount of money for village causes.
The festivities started at noon on Monday and after a traditional parade, the May King and Queen’s coronations were followed by Morris dancing, Maypole dancing, sideshows and stalls.
Village correspondent Roger Corke said: “May Day was blessed by the best weather of the year.
“The sun shone all day without a cloud in the sky and you have to go back to the last century – 1999 in fact – for weather that good.”