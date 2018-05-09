Hornton May Day celebrations a scorching success

May Day in Hornton was the hottest ever and the traditional celebrations produced a record amount of money for village causes.

The festivities started at noon on Monday and after a traditional parade, the May King and Queen’s coronations were followed by Morris dancing, Maypole dancing, sideshows and stalls.

Hornton May King and Queen and their courtiers. Photo by Rosy Burke NNL-180805-172358001

Village correspondent Roger Corke said: “May Day was blessed by the best weather of the year.

“The sun shone all day without a cloud in the sky and you have to go back to the last century – 1999 in fact – for weather that good.”