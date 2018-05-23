Hoop dreams come alive with Banbury Basketball

Richard ‘Big Mo’ Moses will, once again, be running a half term basketball camp later this month.

From Tuesday, May 29 until Friday, June 1 Big Mo will be teaching 11 to 17-year-olds the ins and outs of basketball at Bloxham’s Warriner School.

The camp is open to boys and girls and there will be prizes and trophies up for grabs.

The course costs £60 in advance. For more info email bigmoesinternational2002@yahoo.com

Banbury Basketball has been running for the past two years and is looking to the future by setting up youth teams and is asking businesses within the Banbury area to sponsor them.

Talented players from the club have had to travel to Milton Keynes or Oxford to join teams but the demand for a Banbury team is high.

In addition to the half-term basketball camp the club runs weekly training sessions also at the Warriner School every Thursday between 3 and 5pm.

For more information on the club or top find out about sponsoring a youth team visit their website.