Hooky brewery declared a 'hidden gem' by national tourist agency

Hook Norton Brewery has been awarded the South East’s Hidden Gem Award in VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolades that recognises the quality of visitor experiences across England.

Designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector, VisitEngland’s accolades showcase those businesses that go the extra mile to provide a high quality day out, whether through a warm welcome, an engaging story, a delicious lunch or the overall visitor experience.

The award was based on the score obtained following their Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

Hook Norton Brewery has developed into a major tourist destination offering visitors brewery tours, free village and brewery museum, gift shop and a Malthouse Restaurant that also caters for private parties and weddings.

Celebrating it’s 170th anniversary this year the brewery has expanded its visitor attractions alongside it’s award winning five storey Victorian Tower Brewery.

VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes said: “England is home to world-class attractions right across the country, welcoming visitors throughout the year and offering experiences of the highest quality including excellent food and drink and outstanding customer service.

"It is also really fantastic to see these accolades recognising the work of those employees, managers and owners who make sure that all who pass through their doors have a truly memorable experience.”

Hook Norton Brewery managing director, James Clarke, said: We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. We are so lucky to have a wonderful brewery site, in a stunning location, and welcome lots of visitors throughout the year, to learn about brewing and sample beers, to see the amazing Victorian engineering, and of course our working shire horses.

He added: "This award recognises all the hard work our team put in to make sure a visit here is one to remember."