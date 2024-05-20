Hook Norton residents advised to stay indoors as fire breaks out at brewery's stables
Village residents have also been urged to avoid Brewery Lane as a number of fire crews are in the area working to put out the blaze.
Thankfully, the shire horses that occupied the stable at Hook Norton Brewery were already in their field when the fire started, so they were unaffected by the incident.
However, the brewery has had to switch off all electricity as a precaution and close as well as shut the door to its shop, visitor centre and Malthouse Kitchen until further notice.
A spokesperson for the brewery said: “Please do not come to spectate, as, with Brewery Lane being narrow, access must be kept clear for emergency services.
“We will update you as soon as we have any further information.”