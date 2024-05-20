Hook Norton residents advised to stay indoors as fire breaks out at brewery's stables

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has advised Hook Norton residents to stay indoors and close their windows while they tackle a fire in the roof of one of the stables at the village’s famous brewery.

Village residents have also been urged to avoid Brewery Lane as a number of fire crews are in the area working to put out the blaze.

Thankfully, the shire horses that occupied the stable at Hook Norton Brewery were already in their field when the fire started, so they were unaffected by the incident.

However, the brewery has had to switch off all electricity as a precaution and close as well as shut the door to its shop, visitor centre and Malthouse Kitchen until further notice.

Hook Norton Brewery has been forced to close while firefighters work to put out a fire in one of the brewery's stables.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “Please do not come to spectate, as, with Brewery Lane being narrow, access must be kept clear for emergency services.