Hook Norton residents advised to stay indoors as fire breaks out at brewery's stables

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th May 2024, 15:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has advised Hook Norton residents to stay indoors and close their windows while they tackle a fire in the roof of one of the stables at the village’s famous brewery.

Village residents have also been urged to avoid Brewery Lane as a number of fire crews are in the area working to put out the blaze.

Thankfully, the shire horses that occupied the stable at Hook Norton Brewery were already in their field when the fire started, so they were unaffected by the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the brewery has had to switch off all electricity as a precaution and close as well as shut the door to its shop, visitor centre and Malthouse Kitchen until further notice.

Hook Norton Brewery has been forced to close while firefighters work to put out a fire in one of the brewery's stables.Hook Norton Brewery has been forced to close while firefighters work to put out a fire in one of the brewery's stables.
Hook Norton Brewery has been forced to close while firefighters work to put out a fire in one of the brewery's stables.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “Please do not come to spectate, as, with Brewery Lane being narrow, access must be kept clear for emergency services.

“We will update you as soon as we have any further information.”

Related topics:Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue ServiceHook Norton Brewery