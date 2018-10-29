Hook Norton Craft Fair promises a festive shopping day

Hook Norton’s church hosts its annual Craft Fair on Saturday between 10am - 5pm.

Organiser Jan Hughes has lined up another spectacular selection of exhibitors for the event which is now in its 23rd year.

St Peter's Church, Hook Norton

“I practically ‘live’ in the church, along with my husband Roger - my right hand man - from the Wednesday onwards, through Saturday and into the evening. It takes that long to set it up and run the fair,” she said.

“The event will, as always, showcase work by some of the area’s finest craftspeople.

“There will be 40 exhibitors with a wide variety of crafts, traditional and contemporary, with all work being vetted to ensure the high standard this lovely event has become known for is maintained,” said Mrs Hughes.

Entrance is £2 for adults, and children go in free.

This well-established event is highly regarded on the craft fair circuit as it is a ‘true craft fair’ with all work made by the exhibitor and no bought in work.

There will be a wonderful variety of crafts including exquisite silver jewellery, traditional rocking horses and toys, delectable artisan chocolates and preserves, pottery, hand made soaps and cosmetics, woodturning, recycled metal sculpture and artworks in many mediums including ‘steampunk’ and pebble collage.

In all there will be 40 fascinating stalls with a huge selection of work - offering a great opportunity to start Christmas shopping.