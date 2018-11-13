Hook Norton Craft Fair is another huge success

The annual Hook Norton Craft Fair was bigger and better than ever and has raised a fabulous £6,480 for St Peter’s Church funds.
Tireless organiser Jan Hughes said: “The craftspeople for whom it was their first year attending were amazed at the huge numbers of visitors – about 1,500 folk came to browse and buy and generally enjoy the wonderful array of first class work available.”
Volunteers were kept busy serving home baked cakes and lunches.
A major attraction was the Grand Draw which boasted no fewer than 90 prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.