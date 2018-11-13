Hook Norton Craft Fair is another huge success

The annual Hook Norton Craft Fair was bigger and better than ever and has raised a fabulous £6,480 for St Peter’s Church funds.

Tireless organiser Jan Hughes said: “The craftspeople for whom it was their first year attending were amazed at the huge numbers of visitors – about 1,500 folk came to browse and buy and generally enjoy the wonderful array of first class work available.”

Garry Hayward and Danni Gilbert with their twins Ellis and Jasper choosing stained glass decorations

Volunteers were kept busy serving home baked cakes and lunches.

A major attraction was the Grand Draw which boasted no fewer than 90 prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

