Hook Norton Brewery reopens for business but catering company office is gutted after devastating stable fire

Hook Norton Brewery has reopened for business, but a catering company that rented office space at the site has been left gutted after yesterday’s (May 20) stable fire.

The brewery has announced that beers and ales are once again being brewed and its shop and Malthouse Kitchen are open as usual.

However, tours of the brewery remain closed for the day (May 21), while staff continue the tidy-up.

They have also confirmed that no one was injured in the fire that caused the Brewery Lane site to be evacuated.

The fire tore through the roof of the stable block at Hook Norton Brewery yesterday.

Sadly, the offices of catering company Thomas Franks, above the affected stables, were destroyed in the fire.

The fire broke out in the roof of the stable block, where typically the brewery’s shire horses are housed, at around 12.30pm.

Thankfully, at the time of the fire, the four horses were already in their field, well away from the blaze, so they were not affected.

A spokesperson for Hook Norton Brewery said: “So, a new day, this brewery has had many testing times in our long history, and this will soon join other stories as another chapter in the history of Hook Norton Brewery.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the dramatic fire.

“We are grateful for all the messages we have been sent thank you.”

Thanks to the prompt evacuation, no one from Thomas Franks was injured in the fire; however, some staff member’s cars were damaged by falling tiles from the stable roof.

A person who was on site at the time of the fire and wishes to remain anonymous said: “I was in the building when we were told to run.

"As soon as we did, the fire engulfed the whole roof, and two cars got damaged as people’s keys had been left inside the building.”

Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at around 12:33pm.

Firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue remained at the scene overnight, ensuring that all embers were put out.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “Fire crews used multiple main jets and hose-reels to both extinguish the fire and protect surrounding buildings from the spread of fire.

"Currently, the cause is being investigated.”

Frank Bothwell, founder and CEO at Thomas Franks said: "Fortunately, despite the loss of our much-loved Stables home, our other head office on site remained untouched.

"Our people remain our top priority. We are truly proud of their resilience and the way they have supported each other during this challenging time.