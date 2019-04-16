Hook Norton brewery releases summer beer with free taster event

As we approach the year's first bank holiday weekend, Hook Norton brewery have released a golden ale and will be giving free samples away next month.

Sundial is a 3.9% golden ale and the village brewery are giving away free tipples at Bloxham's Elephant & Castle on Thursday, May 2 from 7pm.

The Hook Norton brewers will also be on hand to chat about how they make it and the ways and workings of the brewery.

Now in its second year this seasons incarnation has an added twist as it includes the New Zealand hop, Nelson Sauvin.

Bringing a distinct fresh crushed gooseberry smell, often associated with the Sauvignon Blanc Wine (hence the name) this hop has gained an international reputation in the speciality craft and seasonal beer market.

The beer will be available during May only at the brewery's pubs across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.