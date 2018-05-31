‘Honoured’: Stalwart councillor made Chipping Norton mayor for fifth time

Chipping Norton’s new mayor said it was an honour to asked for his fifth year in office.

Don Davidson was elected at Chipping Norton Town Council’s meeting on Monday, May 21, with James Kitcher-Jones chosen as his deputy.

The mayor’s charities for the year are Age Concern and Dogs For Good and his mayoress is Peta Simmons.

“It’s still a very great honour to be asked to be mayor again and I’m very pleased to do what I can to support the town and the town council,” he said.

Cllr Davidson was first elected to the council in 1991 and has been a councillor ever since bar a four-year break, last serving as mayor in 2008.