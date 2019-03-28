Homeless refuge in refurbished Chipping Norton house ready to open

A newly-refurbished house in Chipping Norton to provide emergency accommodation for homeless people opens tomorrow (Friday, March 29).

The property in Horse Fair has been converted into a five bedroom hostel with shared lounge, kitchen and several bath and shower rooms and also has a self-contained basement flat and a garden area.

Chauncy Seed with Cllr Steve Good outside the refurbished house. Photo: Jon Lewis

West Oxfordshire District Council’s housing property manager Chauncy Seed said: “We are delighted we are now able to open this fantastic specially renovated facility which we will call Horse Fair House.

“The council generally has about five households in emergency accommodation at any one time with occupation averaging 28 days so as a result, the property is expected to be fully occupied at all times.”

The move is designed to help prevent residents from being forced to move into bed and breakfast accommodation outside west Oxfordshire while a suitable longer term property is found.

This will not only be of benefit to the people from the district who can remain in the area until permanent housing can be arranged, according to the council.

Plus it will also save the council the cost of placing homeless people in hotels and bed and breakfast accommodation in towns and cities outside the county.

A ‘house-warming’ event was held today (Thursday) to thank everyone who has helped the project.

Guests were given a tour of the property and to hear what it means to the tenants who will be moving in tomorrow.