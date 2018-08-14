Hollywood director Sam Mendes and England rugby captain Dylan Hartley to play cricket in charity match

Hollywood director Sam Mendes will be captain of a team of sporting celebrities taking part in a charity cricket match next month.

Soho Farmhouse will be playing against Great and Little Tew on September 9, between midday and 5pm at Ledwell Road cricket ground.

Mendes, who will be captain of Soho Farmhouse, will be fielding a team that includes England rugby captain Dylan Hartley and Welsh rugby international Dan Biggar.

The teams will play a Twenty20 match to raise funds for the churches of Great and Little Tew and Heythrop.

As well as the match there will be a raffle with prizes worth more than £800. A silent auction includes lots such as a Bond poster, signed by Daniel Craig and Sam Mendes, a cricket bat signed by the SHF team, a classic car tour of the Cotswolds for two people including lunch and two pairs of tickets to be part of the audience for Channel Four’s Last Leg.

A barbecue, bars and traditional cricket teas will be available.

For more information contact Claire Freeman claire.freeman@btinternet.com. For tickets visit here.

For an opportunity to play alongside the celebrities visit ebay.