Hoard of Lord Lucan belongings set for auction in Banbury

A Banbury auction house is due to sell a number of items belonging to the infamous Lord Lucan next month.

The collection at Holloway’s Auctioneers includes a portrait of John Bingham, a personalised top hat and an ice bucket, as well as many other miscellaneous belongings.

Auctioneer James Lees said he has no idea how much the items will sell for as many are worthless without the link to the mysterious earl whose disappearance has captured the nation’s imagination.

“It’s certainly one of the more bizarre collections I’ve had,” he said.

“We’re happy to have it and there’s only a couple of pieces that have any value without the Lord Lucan link.

“If it wasn’t of the Lucan estate, it wouldn’t be worth that much, but what gives it that added zest is his notoriety and I think there’s an element of being a bad boy about him.

“His infamy is what I’m selling here and the mystery, but I have absolutely no idea how much it will go for.”

Also in the collection is a coat of arms for the Lucan family, expensive walking sticks and an umbrella, photos of Lady Lucan and their children, a red robe, a flag from his boat, and more.

Another intriguing item is a chair which Lord Lucan’s grandmother sat on at the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902.

The top hat was made ‘by one of the best makers in the world’, according to Mr Lees, and has an ‘L’ on the inside, standing for Lucan.

All of the items were taken from Lady Lucan’s former home in Kensington, London, and came to the Banbury auction house through another auctioneer closing down.

Lord Lucan and his disappearance after his children’s nanny Sandra Rivett was murdered in 1974 has been a long-time fascination of the public and media.

The 7th Earl of Lucan, a banker and professional gambler, was declared dead by the High Court in 1999 but there have been claims of sightings before and since then.

Before her suicide in September, 2017, Lady Lucan told how she disturbed her husband after he attacked Ms Rivett with metal piping and an inquest jury named Lord Lucan as the killer.

The collection goes under the hammer on February 13. Anyone who wants to know more can contact Holloway’s by calling 01295 817777 or visiting www.hollowaysauctioneers.co.uk.