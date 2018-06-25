History comes to life in Tysoe

A voyage of discovery is on offer in Tysoe when villagers take to the stage to bring to life some precious memories of village life.

A new piece of work called Won’t You Come Along With Me will be performed in Tysoe Village Hall this Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30.

The idea was conceived by consulting engineer and amateur historian, Andrew Baxter after Tysoe Amateur Dramatic Association (TADA!) helped celebrate the official re-opening of Tysoe Village Hall last June.

His wife Sue Baxter said: “Inspired by the vibrant local talent in Tysoe and particularly by long-time resident Doreen Smith’s beautiful voice, Andrew has pulled together memories of Tysoe drawn from living there in the late 60s and from close association ever since.

“The audience is promised an uplifting, entertaining and enlightening evening with narration, songs and sketches.

“Come and see our Thing-Ummy-Bob girls and find out how they helped to win the war. Come and meet a couple of swells and see Tysoe and its residents in a new light – an altogether unique musical evening.”

The audience will be taken on a journey interspersing memories from around the parish, with some much-loved songs.

Some of the tales were familiar but Mr Baxter also unearthed fresh facts as he did the research.

Mrs Baxter added: “I think people will be amazed when they find out things about Tysoe they didn’t know and see their neighbours on the stage.”

Tickets cost £7.50 (£5 concessions) and are available from Tysoe Village Stores or from Sue on 01295 670605 or baxtersue@btconnect.com. Proceeds to the village hall.