Highways England to introduce noise reducing barriers on the M40 near Buckingham and South Oxfordshire

Highways England is introducing noise reducing barriers at eight locations along the M40 as part of a £61.4 million package of maintenance and improvement work on motorways and A-roads in the east of England.

The work includes resurfacing, safety barrier and lighting upgrades, drainage maintenance and repairs and new signs and road markings on many of the region’s busiest roads.

The projects include £3.5m for new noise reducing barriers at eight locations along the M40 in Buckingham and South Oxfordshire.

Among the other roads receiving funding in the Eastern region are the A120 near Colchester, the A47 at King’s Lynn and the A1 in Hertfordshire, where £550,000 will be spent on bridges linking the towns of Letchworth and Baldock.