Heyford’s teens have a new youth centre to call home

Teenagers in Heyford Park now have a youth centre which will provide recreational activities the growing population.

The youth centre was opened by Banbury MP Victoria Prentis.

The charity, Heyford Park Youth Group, was established in April 2017 by local residents, including Tom Beckett and Dave Beesley.

Due to the continued growth of the area the pair felt that Heyford Park needed more activities for the burgeoning youth population.

From it’s humble beginnings in a room in the Community Centre, it now occupies a building provided by developers Dorchester Living.

The group will eventually move into its own permanent, purpose-built facility and activities are currently aimed at 13-18 year olds, but it is hoped that those as young as ten will soon be catered for.

Heyford Park residents raised money, donated items and helped renovate the building. In addition, Upper Heyford Parish Council has provided funds to refurbish the site and run it for the first year, with additional support available if required in the future.

Tom Beckett said: “Dave Beesley and I are very proud of this project, not just because we are providing a new youth facility, but because the whole community has contributed in some way to get us from our initial vision to a fully funded and furnished youth facility.”