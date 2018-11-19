Heroes to switch on Banbury Christmas lights

Members of Banbury’s emergency services take the stage this weekend to switch on the towns Christmas lights.

Last year, the town’s war veterans were guests of honour. This year, heroes of a different kind will be centre stage.

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on. High Street lights, 2017

The event, on Sunday, November 25, is expected to attract thousands of visitors to watch ambulance, fire, and police representatives press the button that lights up the town for the festive season.

Mayor Shaida Hussain said: “The Lights Switch-On is the beginning of Christmas in Banbury.

“It is also an opportunity to highlight local people who are committed to serving the community.

“This year we are paying tribute to our emergency services; the men and women who are always there when you need them most. The people who risk their lives to keep us safe.”

Cllr Hussain added: “It will be a day of great excitement with something for everyone. There will be lots to see and do as we launch Christmas in Banbury.”

The switch-on of the Christmas Lights has become one of the town’s best-loved family events and will again include a fairground, seasonal market, Santa’s Grotto and free face painting.

There will also be a marquee which will be the venue for music, dance, choir and pantomime performances.

The main stage outside the town hall will host entertainment including two local bands in the run-up to the switch-on at 6pm. The now-traditional firework display will follow.

The event is organised by Banbury Town Council and the programme will begin at 2pm. The funfair will also be open during the morning.