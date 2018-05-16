Heroes and villains visit Banbury’s Castle Quay

The good and the bad made their way to Castle Quay Shopping Centre last weekend to meet and greet shoppers and cause a little mayhem.

Batman, the Dark Knight and his archnemesis, The Joker, appeared Saturday, May 12 with shoppers eager to take selfies with the DC Comic characters.

The Joker enjoys all the fun of the fair at Banbury's Castle Quay NNL-180516-102221001

Debenhams hosted superhero face painting throughout the afternoon while Comic Connections on Parson’s Street had art and crafts activities.

Paul Jackson, centre manager, said: “Batman and The Joker were a huge hit with everyone at Castle Quay. Although they definitely got up to their fair share of trouble, popping in to shops and scaring staff.”

The shopping centre is now looking forward to its Pop-up Planetarium on Thursday, May 31 and Friday, June 1.

For more information about upcoming events at the shopping centre visit www.castlequay.co.uk.