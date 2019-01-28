‘Heavy snow’ warning for Banbury and surrounding areas

A yellow weather warning for snow, possibly heavy, has been issued by the Met Office for Banbury and the surrounding areas.

From 9pm on Tuesday to 12pm on Wednesday, snow is predicted which is expected to turn icy for London and the south east.

The Met Office is warning of a small chance of travel delays, rural communities being cut off, power cuts, injuries from slips and untreated pavements and cycle paths becoming impassable due to black ice.

Check school websites and the county councils’ school closures pages online to check if they are open after the snow, should it come.