Well-being for all at Horton Healthy Hospital Day

Staff and visitors at the Horton General Hospital are invited to take part Healthy Hospital Day today (Thursday, April 26).

There will be health promotion stands with information on increasing physical activity, eating healthily, BMI checks, mental health support, and Tai chi demonstrations all held in the restaurant.

If people are looking for specialist advice about managing weight, Achieve Oxfordshire can offer vouchers for a 12 week Slimming World programme if they qualify.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s occupational health team will be available to answer questions on staff mental and emotional well-being, as well as share information about the next mindfulness course for staff at the Horton in June.

The here for health improvement team will also be offering mini ‘health MOTs’.

Anna Hinton, health and wellbeing promotion specialist at the trust, said: “The hospital is a twenty-four seven, 365 day environment so it’s important that we keep ourselves physically and mentally healthy in order to build our resilience.

“Research shows that when we take care of ourselves and our colleagues, our service is better and patients benefit.

“The experts around on the day will be able to discuss many aspects of physical and mental health, and they’ll be able to answer any questions our staff, visitors or patients might have.

“There’ll be plenty of tips and lots of guidance on the steps people can take to live a healthier life – it’s often the small changes that make the biggest difference.

“As a trust, we place great importance on the health and wellbeing of staff and visitors alike.”