Weather threat cancels Banbury Town Hall meeting

Tonight's Healthwatch Oxfordshire meeting has been cancelled
The chance of snow and dangerous weather conditions hitting Banbury later this evening has led to the cancellation of a town hall meeting.

Scheduled for 7pm tonight, Tuesday, January 29, the Healthwatch Oxfordshire meeting has been cancelled.

In a press release the organisation said: "Healthwatch Oxfordshire regrets any inconvenience this may cause, but has taken the decision in the interests of safety. It is hoped that the meeting can be re-arranged, and a new date will be publicised as soon as possible."