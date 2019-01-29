Weather threat cancels Banbury Town Hall meeting

The chance of snow and dangerous weather conditions hitting Banbury later this evening has led to the cancellation of a town hall meeting.

Scheduled for 7pm tonight, Tuesday, January 29, the Healthwatch Oxfordshire meeting has been cancelled.

In a press release the organisation said: "Healthwatch Oxfordshire regrets any inconvenience this may cause, but has taken the decision in the interests of safety. It is hoped that the meeting can be re-arranged, and a new date will be publicised as soon as possible."