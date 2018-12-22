Turning Point receives highest inspection accolade

The addiction treatment service Turning Point, which has a Banbury treatment hub, has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The community drug and alcohol service provides comprehensive treatment and care for any adults in the county and is commissioned by Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team.

Andy Symons, senior operations manager at Turning Point Oxfordshire, said: “There is no waiting list here and treatment is available today for those who need it and we have many people who are turning their lives around.

“Turning Point is committed to enabling people who use drugs and alcohol to make changes. Often we’re trying to motivate the unmotivated to make positive changes in their lives, their families and the local community.”

He added: “When people first come to Turning Point we focus on harm reduction, helping people who are often in chaos and desperately need support and somebody to show them there is a different life.”

The Banbury hub is located in Banbury Health Centre in Bridge Street from 9am.

For more information call 01295 225544.