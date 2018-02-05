Tens of thousands sign petition to stop Helen and Douglas House cuts

Almost 19,000 people have shown their support for Helen and Douglas House by signing a petition to stop the much-loved hospice from cutting care for adults.

The Oxford-based hospice announced last week that it would be stopping services at Douglas House, which provides end-of-life care for 18-35 year-olds, and losing 40 per cent of its workforce to cut costs.

Adrian Tandy set up the petition in response, writing in the description their 17 year old daughter Lauren spent her last week there in 2015 before dying of cancer.

“The care we received was simply amazing before, during and after her passing,” the post says.

The petition says to write to Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) or your MP to support the hospice and allow it to keep caring for over-18s.

