Temporary dialysis ward set up at Horton hospital

A temporary dialysis ward has been set up at the Horton General Hospital from today (Monday, January 15) so patients do not have to travel to Oxford for treatment.

The renal dialysis unit at the Banbury hospital has been unavailable since January 2, as its six beds are needed at A&E to cope with the high number of inpatients and ‘bed-blocking’.

Dialysis patients from north Oxfordshire have had their treatment temporarily relocated to Oxford or other areas but they can now return to Banbury as the former F Ward at the Horton has been transformed into a temporary dialysis unit.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the body responsible for the Horton, said the estates team has been busy ensuring facilities and machinery are in place at the temporary unit, and patients have been informed they will be able to return to the Horton for their dialysis.

Matron and clinical lead for renal medicine Allie Thornley said: “It will be welcome news for our patients, who will once again have the convenience of dialysis closer to home.

“I would like to thank the estates team at the Horton for their help and am grateful for the flexibility of the dialysis nurses from both Oxford and the network units, many of whom have contributed by working additional shifts or travelling to other units – without them this could not have happened.”

*The Banbury Guardian is waiting for a response from the trust about whether the normal unit will reopen on January 26, as previously stated.