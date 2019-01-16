St John Ambulance appeals for more Banbury volunteers to help save lives

St John Ambulance is looking for more adult volunteers to join its team of first aiders in Banbury.

With many people looking for a new challenge or volunteering opportunity in the new year, the first aid charity is keen to hear from anyone aged 18 or over who may want to get involved.

The unit’s volunteers provide first aid at many local events, such as carnivals and concerts, and there are also opportunities to attend national events including the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Banbury unit manager Michael Hickman said: “We’re really keen to expand our friendly team, to enable us to get out and about to more events in our local area.

“Volunteering with St John Ambulance is very rewarding and you learn amazing life saving skills which could help you save a loved one, a friend or a stranger.

"Having more people trained in first aid in our local community is a positive step towards boosting community resilience and creating more life savers who live and work in the area.”

Anyone interested is encouraged to come to one of two recruitment evenings at the volunteers’ base at Cherwell Business Village on Southam Road.

During the evening, potential volunteers can find out more and decide which role, from the many available, would suit them best. The sessions are from 7.30-9.15pm on the next two Wednesdays (January 23 and 30).

No previous experience is required as full training will be given free of charge, and volunteering is flexible, so people can give time in a way that suits them.

Successful candidates must be able to attend a welcome event at a later date and will need to attend a series of training sessions in the following weeks.

For more information, call Michael on 07903 879436 or email michael.hickman@sja.org.uk

For more information on St John Ambulance, including how to make a donation, volunteering opportunities, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 0870 010 4950.