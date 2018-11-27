South Central Ambulance Service one of two trusts in England to hit response targets

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) NHS Foundation Trust is one of only two ambulance trusts in England currently meeting all of its response targets, the latest figures show.

The statistics released by NHS England show SCAS is above targets on performance from life-threatening incidents to the less urgent call-outs from April to October.

SCAS director of operations Mark Ainsworth said: “I would like to thank all of our staff – from our planning and scheduling teams who ensure we have the right levels of emergency cover, our make ready and maintenance teams who look after our vehicles, to those in our control rooms who answer the 999 calls and arrange the right help for our patients, to those working 24-7 across the South Central region on our frontline ambulances and rapid response vehicles.

“This is excellent performance at a time of increasing demand on our emergency service and it is only possible thanks to the hard work, dedication and commitment of those staff.”

“Whilst the peak winter and festive period will no doubt again be challenging right across the NHS, I hope it is reassuring for the people who live and work in our region that our emergency 999 performance is not only better than this time last year, but is one of the very best in the country.”

All ambulance trusts are measured against the ambulance response programme targets for meeting all categories of emergency 999 calls received.

For category one calls, SCAS responded in six minutes and 58 seconds, with the mean target seven minutes and at least nine out of ten times (90th percentile) within 15 minutes, which it managed in 12.41 – with 17,621 incidents.

SCAS, which covers Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Hampshire, was within target for all others in the other three categories.

The trust is supporting the NHS England winter campaign – Help Us Help You – by urging people to only call 999 or visit A&E over the coming months for life-threatening or serious illnesses and injuries.

For less serious illness and injuries, people are being encouraged to call 111 or seek help from local minor injuries units, walk-in centres or pharmacies.