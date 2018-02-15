Shipston’s healthcare to be boosted by impressive investment

Plans have been announced to further develop Shipston on Stour’s Ellen Badger Hospital bringing additional healthcare resources to the town.

Approval for the plans has been given by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) which will develop a new, enhanced inpatient facility at the Hospital after the purchase of a plot of land next to the hospital.

Currently the hospital is undergoing a £500,000 refurbishment in phase one of the ambitious plan to add additional services.

The Trust is working closely with the League of Friends of Ellen Badger Hospital to develop the expansion plans. The League of Friends, in turn, have gifted £635,000 to the Trust to support the project.

Jayne Blacklay, director of development, said: “This is a very exciting time for Ellen Badger Hospital. It is a key part of future healthcare delivery and it is fantastic that we are able to develop the site to improve services for the community of Shipston and surrounding areas.

“We will be working very closely with the League of Friends of Ellen Badger Hospital and local GPs on these plans; their input continues to be instrumental so I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued support.”

To identify what services the local population would benefit from, the Trust will also be inviting partners and members of the community to share their views and give feedback at dedicated events.

Frances French, chair of the League of Friends, said: “The League are absolutely delighted that SWFT have acquired this land and we are grateful both to John Peart and Percy Lomas whose legacies have made our contribution to this exciting opportunity possible.

“We know this development is in line with the NHS goal of treating people as close to their communities as possible. It will enhance health and wellbeing for all those in Shipston and the surrounding 22 villages.”

Dr Gilder, Senior Partner at Shipston Medical Centre, added: “We are delighted to hear about the development at the Ellen Badger Hospital, which is a great thing for our community. Shipston Medical Centre will be working with South Warwickshire Foundation Trust to help identify services which will benefit our population.

“We will also continue to seek opportunities for the development of a new Medical Centre.”