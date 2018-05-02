Senior doctor at Horton hospital trust to retire

The medical director at the organisation which runs the Horton General Hospital is leaving, it has been announced today (Wednesday, May 2).

Tony Berendt is stepping down from his role at Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust in September.

In a personal letter to his fellow consultants, he said: “I have been hugely fortunate to work with fantastic clinical and managerial colleagues throughout my 35 years in the NHS.

“I will miss colleagues at every level in the organisation, from board to ward, but have every confidence that with the wealth of leadership skills in my team and across the organisation, the Trust will go from strength to strength.

“As a resident of Oxford I have a vested interest in the success of OUH and will always do what I can to support the trust in the future.”

Dr Berendt joined the bone infection unit at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre as a consultant physician in 1997.

He was medical director of the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre NHS Trust from 2004 to 2011 before the it joined forces with the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals NHS Trust to form OUH NHS Trust.

As deputy medical director of OUH from 2011 to 2014, Dr Berendt was the medical lead for the staff flu vaccination programme.

His championing of the importance of staff having the flu jab to protect patients is key to the continued success of the annual vaccination programme at OUH, a spokesman said.

Dr Berendt took up the role of medical director of OUH on an interim basis from April to September, 2014, and has held the post on a permanent basis since October, 2014.

Trust chairman Dame Fiona Caldicott and chief executive Bruno Holthof said in a joint statement: “We would like to thank Tony for his outstanding service to the NHS in Oxford over many years.

“He is an outstanding medical leader who is committed to the role of the medical and clinical workforce in leading quality improvement to improve the patient experience and clinical outcomes for our patients.

“Tony is a much valued member of the trust board and will be a hard act to follow! We will be very sorry to say goodbye to him later this year but of course we send him our warmest good wishes for his retirement and his future plans.”

The trust will be advertising for a new medical director to replace Dr Berendt in the near future, welcoming applications from both internal and external candidates.