Raft of improvements to Horton theatres gives staff morale boost

Improvements to the operating theatres at the Horton General Hospital have been well-received by patients and staff.

Horton General Hospital Charity provided £7,500 to refurbish the theatre’s staff room and kitchen, replacing the furniture in the relative’s room and for artwork on the ceilings in the 'pre-op' room.

Three members of the Horton operating theatres team in the staff room. Photo: OUH

Karen Wentworth-Foster, anaesthetics lead for the Horton theatres, said: "The ceiling art [by artist Gunilla Treen] is fantastic because they give patients something to focus on as they go under anaesthetic.

"We have bought the outside inside by using the seasons spring, summer, autumn, and winter, and it really does brighten the department up and help patients relax.

"We are also thrilled with the improvements to the staff room. It is important because there isn’t much for staff to go to the hospital restaurant to take a break or have some food.

"The old kitchen and staff room were really tatty and a bit demoralising for staff really.

"The support from the hospital charity allowed us to have a new kitchen, with simple things like a decent fridge and kettle, and also comfortable and bright furnishings for the staff room.

"These may seem like little things but the boost to staff morale has been really noticeable so we are incredibly grateful to the kind people who have made donations to make this possible."

Charity chief executive Douglas Graham added: "It’s a demanding job working in theatres and these are truly dedicated teams.

"So we have been delighted to be able to fund these important improvements.

"We know they are already making a big difference to the staff as well as making the hospital experience that little bit easier for patients.

"We are incredibly grateful to all those who have donated to help make this all possible."

To know more about how making a difference at the Horton by donating to the charity, visit www.hortoncharity.co.uk or call 01865 743444.