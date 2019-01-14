Radio Horton needs more volunteers to collect music requests from patients

Radio Horton is appealing for new volunteers to collect music requests for its weekday evening programmes at the Horton General Hospital.

The volunteer-run hospital broadcasting service needs more people to visit and spend time with patients through the week.

Radio Horton chairman Anthony Brown said: “We have always maintained a good working relationship with the Horton General Hospital, but recently we have lost some valuable volunteers on our ward visiting rounds.

“We encourage anybody looking for an exciting volunteering opportunity in 2019 to take part in ward visiting - meeting patients on the wards and hearing about their favourite music.”

Hospital radio is a unique medium with a close-knit audience, allowing its volunteers and presenters to put names to faces and meet their listeners.

Anthony added: “Some patients may not see a non-clinical person during their stay in hospital.

“There is nothing more gratifying than meeting patients, hearing their stories, bringing comfort and solace to them at a time when they need it most and playing their favourite music.”

Volunteering at Radio Horton is fully flexible, with volunteers expected to spend at least an hour each week visiting the wards, although they can commit to more if they wish.

Full training is provided and all candidates are subject to safeguarding approval and successful completion of a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check.

Find out more at www.radiohorton.co.uk or by emailing committee@radiohorton.co.uk